ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVafn_0evniuKz00
Injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis hopes to return Friday. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link).

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort to return to action with Davis. Wojnarowski listed Davis as a game-time decision, but he apparently plans to play. Both players are out Thursday versus Utah, Wojnarowski tweets.

Davis last played Feb. 16, when he suffered a right mid-foot sprain. A report earlier this week indicated he was hoping to return this weekend. Through 37 games this season (35.1 MPG), Davis is averaging 23.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.2 SPG and 2.3 BPG on .537/.182/.709 shooting.

It’s been a strange season for Davis in a number of ways, as he hasn’t made his usual impact defensively, and his marks from three-point range (since he started attempting them semi-regularly in 2015-16) and the free throw line are both career-lows. However, he’s shooting a career-best .578 on two-pointers.

After appearing in 36 of 72 contests last season, he’s had another injury-played season in 2021-22, appearing in 37 of 75 games.

James, meanwhile, injured his ankle Sunday in the team’s loss at New Orleans, saying it felt “horrible” at the time. He was subsequently granted permission to leave the team’s road trip and return to Los Angeles for treatment and evaluation of the injury.

James is averaging 30.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.3 SPG and 1.1 BPG on .523/.359/.756 shooting through 55 games (37.2 MPG). He currently leads the league in scoring but needs to play at least three more games to qualify for the scoring title.

Friday’s matchup with the Pelicans will be crucial for the Lakers as they attempt to make the play-in tournament. The Pelicans (33-43) are the current No. 9 seed in the West, while the Lakers (31-44) trail by one-and-a-half games. Both teams are trying to fend off the Spurs (31-45) to secure a chance to make the playoffs.

If the Lakers and Spurs finish the season with an identical record, the Spurs would hold the tiebreaker and advance to the play-in tournament due to a better conference record (16-29 for Lakers vs. 21-25 for Spurs).

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors

2K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

551K+

Views

Follow Hoops Rumors and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hoops Rumors

Jazz coach Quin Snyder addresses Spurs, Lakers rumors

In a pair of , veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein linked Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to head coaching jobs in San Antonio and Los Angeles, writing that he has repeatedly heard Snyder’s name mentioned as a possible successor for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and as a potential replacement for Lakers coach Frank Vogel.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Drew Eubanks signs fourth 10-day deal with Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers intend to sign center Drew Eubanks to another 10-day contract, which will be his fourth consecutive deal with the team, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). The 25-year-old has performed well through 13 games (28.1 minutes) with Portland, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Four seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius both declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, reports Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports (Twitter links). Hamilton will forgo his final year of college eligibility, but Mucius will maintain his for next year. UConn guard R.J. Cole (via Twitter) and Rutgers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Pelicans#The Athletic And Stadium#Espn#Ppg#Spg
The Spun

JJ Redick Named His Top 3 NBA Players Right Now

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a video showing a conversation between Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick went viral. In the clip, Redick can be seen breaking down a showdown between Embiid and Kevin Durant. During the segment, Redick says the reason he brought the clip up was because it features “two of the three” best basketball players in the world.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel gets brutally honest on Anthony Davis’ return

The Los Angeles Lakers have been downright awful since the All-Star break. Much of that has to do with injuries. All-Star center forward Anthony Davis has missed the last 18 games, while LeBron James has been in and out of the lineup with numerous injuries. The Lakers finally got a piece of good news, as it was announced that Davis is making his return Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
FOX Sports

Reality starting to sink in for LeBron James and the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are circling the drain. You could see it in Frank Vogel's pained facial expression. You could hear it in Russell Westbrook's clipped responses. You could see it in Anthony Davis’ thousand-yard stare. But it really hit home with LeBron James' matter-of-fact analysis. He’s no longer...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Carmelo Anthony on retirement: 'You’re going to hear it straight from me'

Whenever Carmelo Anthony decides to retire, he’s determined that no one else is going to break the news, writes Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. Anthony discussed the topic after Friday’s practice but gave no indication that he’s thinking about ending his career. At age 37, he remains a valuable weapon off the Lakers' bench, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 38.7% from three-point range.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy