FDNY: Shots fired near Yankee Stadium, 1 person taken to Harlem Hospital

The FDNY says one person was transported to Harlem Hospital Thursday after shots were fired near Yankee Stadium.

Several people were placed in handcuffs outside the Bronx Supreme Court House just down the street.

The FDNY says the incident happened around 1:23 p.m. near 215 161st St. They say court staff was breaking for lunch when shots were fired.

The Supreme Court Officers Association says multiple shots were fired and suspects could be seen fleeing the area.

They say court officers sprang into action and that seven people were arrested.

Among those appears to be drill rapper Dougie B, also known as Arion Howard. According to social media posts, it appears the rapper has been in the Bronx shooting a music video with Cardi B in recent days.

According to court records, Howard was due in court this morning.

It is unclear if the incident near the courthouse and the one at Yankee Stadium are related.

The Supreme Court Officers Association tells News 12, "Our members are constantly facing daily danger at court facilities. They are always well prepared to handle any violent incident as they did today.”

Crime scene tape was visible near Gate 6 blocking off the entire area. This comes just one week before opening day in an area with heavy foot traffic.

There is no word on the condition of the person at this time.

News 12 reached out to Howard's attorney and hasn’t heard back yet.