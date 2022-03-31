ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

“American Dad” artist Huckaby to visit WFMA at MSU Texas

By Kathy Floyd
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xxu3h_0evniXEO00

During February, Black History Month, the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas unveiled a new acquisition by artist Sedrick Huckaby. The acquisition, “American Dad,” was obtained through the WFMA’s Collectors Circle for the museum’s permanent collection.

Huckaby will visit the WFMA at MSU Texas to speak about “American Dad” and his themes of faith, family, community, and heritage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Huckaby, who lives and works in Fort Worth, is known for using thick paint, called impasto, in the creation of large-scale portraits and works about traditional quilts. The artist’s subjects come from his life and, he says, are intended to glorify everyday people. “American Dad” captures that large-portrait, thick-paint feeling seen in his paintings.

Lori Shirah, an American Sign Language interpreter, will interpret Huckaby’s lecture.

Contact the WFMA at 940-397-8900 for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pink donut boxes are canvas for artist portraying kids of Cambodian-American refugees

Los Angeles is a city dotted with donut shops, many of them mom-and-pop operations run by immigrants from Cambodia and tucked away in strip malls across Southern California. Right now, artist Phung Huynh is standing in Donut Star, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park. It's is an unpretentious oasis of cheap coffee, lottery tickets and a staggering array of freshly baked donuts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Artist Creates Stunning Live Wedding Paintings

When planning your wedding, you typically want a photographer or videographer there to capture all of those special moments. How about a painter that will recreate those special moments live on your special day?. That’s what Houston, Texas artist Jeston Rodriguez does for couples all over Texas and the United...
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Yes, Chuck Norris Is From Southwest Oklahoma

Chuck Norris once ordered Chik Fil A on a Sunday, and they served him. The world is not short of Chuck Norris jokes. I'd assume there are at least a few thousand, and as time goes on, more and more are added every time the classic meme gets popular again.
CELEBRITIES
stpetecatalyst.com

Artists of Historic Kenwood to open home studios for visits

Many of the homes in the area of St. Petersburg known as Historic Kenwood are wooden, bungalow-style dwellings dating back to the first half of the 20th century. Kenwood was considered the city’s first suburb, developed for an increasing number of full-time residents, as opposed to those who spent winters in downtown hotels before heading back north for the warmer months.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Dad#Museum#Wfma#Msu Texas
WMBB

Country music artist visits Ohana Institute students

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Famous Country Music Artist Tyler Farr paid a visit to students at the Ohana Institute on Thursday afternoon. Students had the chance to ask questions and hear live music. But, Farr said his visit was about more than music. “It’s not even about just music because kids at these ages, […]
EDUCATION
talentrecap.com

Meet Hueston, First ‘American Song Contest’ Artist in the Semifinals

Hueston was announced as the first American Song Contest artist to advance into the semifinals on Monday night’s episode. Following performances by the 11 artists, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced Hueston as the jury vote of the night. This singer from Rhode Island took to stage singing...
NFL
WDIO-TV

Artists use their skills to teach Native American languages

MINNEAPOLIS - Several artists across Minnesota are using their talents to help teach Native American languages. Neil McKay is a member of the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota who instructs students in the Dakota language at the University of Minnesota.Classically trained in guitar, he learned to meld his interest in the Dakota language and music. Chris Griffith and Shari Aronson are co-founders of Z Puppets Rosenschnoz, a puppet theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy