“American Dad” artist Huckaby to visit WFMA at MSU Texas

During February, Black History Month, the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas unveiled a new acquisition by artist Sedrick Huckaby. The acquisition, “American Dad,” was obtained through the WFMA’s Collectors Circle for the museum’s permanent collection.

Huckaby will visit the WFMA at MSU Texas to speak about “American Dad” and his themes of faith, family, community, and heritage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Huckaby, who lives and works in Fort Worth, is known for using thick paint, called impasto, in the creation of large-scale portraits and works about traditional quilts. The artist’s subjects come from his life and, he says, are intended to glorify everyday people. “American Dad” captures that large-portrait, thick-paint feeling seen in his paintings.

Lori Shirah, an American Sign Language interpreter, will interpret Huckaby’s lecture.

Contact the WFMA at 940-397-8900 for more information.