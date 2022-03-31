ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

HPD investigating after pellet gun used to break window at business

By News Staff
lite987whop.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville police are investigating after a pellet gun was used to damage a business on South...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

GIPD investigating after man breaks into teen's home, demands money

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a teen girl reported an unknown man entered her home early Tuesday morning. Capt. Jim Duering said a 14-year-old girl was sleeping at her home in the 200 block of 11th Street around 5:45 a.m. when she heard a noise. He said the girl woke up and found who she described as a Black male in a ski mask demanding money.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WPFO

Man arrested after breaking a Bangor store window, stealing firearm

BANGOR(WGME)—A man was arrested after breaking the window to a business and stealing multiple items, one of the items being a firearm in Bangor. According to Police, they responded to a burglary in process report at 145 State Street in Bangor Thursday morning around 6:40 am. A witness had seen the suspect break a window of the business and steal multiple items.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Miami Beach Set To Impose Spring Break Curfew After Gun Violence

The US city of Miami Beach prepared Thursday to impose a curfew to stem a wave of violence linked to the influx of revellers to Florida for the phenomenon known as spring break. The decision came after two shootings that left five people injured in recent days. Last year police...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Turnto10.com

Two charged in pellet gun shooting of high school students

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department says it has charged two individuals after a couple of high school students were apparently shot with a pellet gun. At a Wednesday press conference, police say two were arrested for shooting two Central High School students with what police believe is to be a “splat gun.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WDSU

Houma 4-year-old shot in face with pellet gun, suspects sought

NEW ORLEANS — The Houma Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the face with a pellet gun on the east side of Houma on Sunday night. According to Captain Lonnie Lusco with the Houma Police Department, just after 7 p.m., a family was walking on Main Street near Ormond Street when a white car drove up to the family.
HOUMA, LA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Man Accused in Fatal Pellet-Gun Shooting

A Vancouver man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the torso with a pellet gun in July during an argument in east Vancouver. Mickey Alan Day, 44, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter. Judge David Gregerson set bail at $750,000, and Day is scheduled to be arraigned March 25.
VANCOUVER, WA
KTUL

Tulsa police warn of pellet gun attacks, seemingly random

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says at least three people were shot with a pellet gun late Wednesday night. Police want the public to be aware of the incidents heading into St. Patrick's Day celebrations tonight in downtown Tulsa. Police believe the attacks were random. The...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy