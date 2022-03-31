ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NJ

NJ medical center helps patients with aphasia as Bruce Willis announces condition

By Toni Yates
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA413_0evngqRz00

A medical center in New Jersey is dedicated to treating solely aphasia patients, a condition highlighted after Bruce Willis announcement that he would be stepping away from his career due to the condition.

The Adler Aphasia Center in Maywood dedicated its workforce to solely treating aphasia patients.

Aphasia is a language disorder that impacts a person's ability to speak and is caused by brain injury.

Bruce Willis's struggle with aphasia, announced by his family Wednesday, has shed light on a little-known condition that has many possible causes.

"Many people say it's the feeling of having words on the top of your tongue but you can't get them out," said clinical director Karen Castka. "A person's thoughts, feelings, knowledge are still there, their ability to express it. That's the problem."

The goal for the patients at the Adler Aphasia Center is to help one another rebuild conversation skills.

They held a conversation gathering in the mornings at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. In the room, there were two attorneys, a nurse, a musician, a former councilman, and an interior designer all rooting for one another.

The center says 2 and a half million people in the United States have aphasia and 70,000 people in New Jersey.

ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Boston

What Is Aphasia? Explaining The Language Disorder That’s Affecting Bruce Willis

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of actor Bruce Willis announced Wednesday that the Hollywood star is “stepping away” from his award-winning career because of a recent aphasia diagnosis. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a post on his daughter Rumer’s Instagram account. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” Below, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Maywood, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
Hudson Valley Post

Newborn Baby Found Dead in Lot, Hudson Valley Mother Jailed

A Hudson Valley mother is heading to prison after she left her newborn to die in freezing cold conditions in a vacant lot. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that on Monday, 23-year-old Nicole H. Layman of Port Jervis was sentenced to 4 to 15 years in state prison in connection with the death of her newborn infant found in a vacant lot in Port Jervis in November 2019.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis, 67, is seen using an earpiece prompter on American Siege movie set 'having suffered cognitive issues and problems with his lines since 2020': Die Hard star 'steps back from acting' after revealing aphasia brain disorder diagnosis

Bruce Willis has reportedly been struggling with cognitive issues on the sets of his films for years - and even needed an earpiece to feed him lines - long before his family announced on Wednesday that the famed actor had been diagnosed with a brain condition. In a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Aphasia#Nj Medical Center#The Adler Aphasia Center
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
People

Jeff Bridges Says He Feels 'Terrific' After Going into Remission Following Lymphoma Battle

Jeff Bridges is sharing a positive health update two years after revealing he was diagnosed with lymphoma. In September 2021, the actor, 72, announced he is in remission — and now, months later, Bridges says he feels "terrific." During a virtual panel Tuesday for his upcoming FX series The Old Man, Bridges thanked the cast, crew and producers for their support during his cancer battle, The Wrap and Deadline report.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy