Des Moines, IA

Insurtech Bestow establishes office in Des Moines with plans to hire 35+ in Iowa

By Jake Slobe
 2 days ago

Bestow, an insurtech startup that uses AI to help applicants apply for a life insurance policy, announced last week that it is establishing an office in Des Moines. Bestow was founded in 2016 by Johnathan Abelmann and...

KCCI.com

Plans to revitalize a Des Moines neighborhood are in the works

DES MOINES, Iowa — A community meeting in April will help form the blueprint for revitalization efforts in a Northeast Des Moines Neighborhood. The area of East 9th Street and Hull Avenue is prime for the effort. "It's long overdue," said Keon Patton, owner of Blendzz Barbershop. Patton said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines holding first SCRUB event of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines wants to give residents a chance to get a leg up on spring cleaning. Saturday is the city's first Spring Cleaning to Reduce Urban Blight, or SCRUB, event of the year. Des Moines residents can bring bulk items like appliances,...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Can the Des Moines area support two golf entertainment venues?

For more than a decade, Des Moines residents have consistently put Topgolf near the top of the list of national retailers they wanted in Central Iowa. In the past three months, backers of two Topgolf-like entertainment venues have announced plans to open facilities in the Greater Des Moines area: Suite Shots in West Des Moines and Bombers in Johnston.
DES MOINES, IA
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurtech Bestow#Ai#Centurion Life Insurance#Wells Fargo
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Walnut Woods State Park Near Des Moines Changing Campsite Reservations

(Des Moines, IA) -- Walnut Woods State Park near Des Moines is making a change to its campsite reservation policy. Starting April 1st, all campsites will be reservable online, including first-come, first-serve camp sites. The change follows a pilot program last year at eastern Iowa's Maquoketa Caves State Park. Sherry...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

The push to rename Des Moines' George Flagg Parkway

Several Des Moines residents are calling on the city to rename George Flagg Parkway over concerns about the namesake's xenophobic stances and actions while serving on City Council, local civil rights advocate Kavya Parsa told Axios. What's happening: Supporters of the renaming view a $72 million street plan unveiled last...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Varsity Cinema in Des Moines begins renovations

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines staple is getting a major facelift, and it's an especially exciting one for movie lovers. The Varsity Cinema in Des Moines is more than 80 years old, but it closed down at the end of 2018. Now, work has started to bring it back and make it better than ever.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Several Des Moines developments threatened by sewer issues

Several areas in Des Moines where major developments are planned have inadequate sewer capacity, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told City Council members Monday.Why it matters: Economic development and human health are at stake. Sewage could improperly discharge into neighborhood areas or waterways if the issues are not addressed, Gano said.Driving the news: Gano presented to the council a prioritization study Monday that weighs the likely development of an area and whether its current sewer network can accommodate anticipated growth.Of 17 areas identified through a long-term city development plan, nine lacked adequate sewer service, the study concluded. Among them is...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines bar could lose liquor permit over violent incidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — The future of a well-known Des Moines bar is now in jeopardy. The city is considering revoking its liquor license in response to several violent incidents in recent months. The Yacht Club located on Ingersoll Avenue would no longer be able to sell alcohol, depending...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines saves almost $2M on snow removal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews say they plowed just over 30 inches of snow this winter. That has resulted in about $2 million in savings for the city. That's because the 30 inches of snow was only 86% of the 10-year snow average. Des Moines received...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines sewers inadequate for some new developments

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Des Moines continues to plan for new developments. The city’s Public Works Director says there are some areas with poor sewer capacity. Jonathan Gano recently presented a study to the city council on the problems that could come from inadequate sewage systems, in the hope of getting ahead of the […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Charting Des Moines' sewer bill spike

Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSewer rates in Des Moines have increased almost 80% in the last decade, now costing residents a total of more than $42 million a year.Why it matters: Residents can anticipate even more pain from the other line items on their water bills in coming weeks.Water rates will increase 3% for most residents in April.Stormwater charges will reach $16.35 a month the fiscal year that starts in July, up more than 8% in two years.The big picture: Much of the costs are linked with long-term public health and safety efforts.Hundreds of millions of dollars in sewer improvements have been ongoing for years to upgrade infrastructure, better protect the environment and prevent flooding.Need help? Utility bill assistance is available for low-income families.Metro residents can contact IMPACT Community Action Partnership.
DES MOINES, IA

