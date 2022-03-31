ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on NFL’s New Postseason Overtime Rules

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The change came two months after the Chiefs’s thrilling overtime win over the Bills last postseason.

The NFL made a significant change to its postseason overtime rules on Tuesday, and Patrick Mahomes appears to be in favor of the newly-approved proposal.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance , the Chiefs star said he’s fine with the new rules, which will grant both teams one guaranteed possession in overtime during the playoffs. The previous rule allowed a game to end in OT if a team or opposing defense scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Those rules will still be enforced during the regular season.

Mahomes continued his take by offering a glimpse into a particular situation players and coaches could encounter come crunch time. In his career, the former MVP is 1-2 in OT games in the playoffs.

“I’m sure there’ll be moments where you feel like it’s a good decision. But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it’s a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way,” Mahomes said .

The revised OT proposal began building traction after Mahomes’s Chiefs beat the Josh Allen-led Bills in an all-time classic during the AFC divisional round in January. Kansas City won following a quick touchdown drive in OT, sparking a debate regarding the fact that Buffalo didn’t have a chance to respond.

The Chiefs surprisingly won another coin toss in OT against the Bengals in the AFC championship game, but eventually lost after a Mahomes interception led to a game-winning Evan McPherson field goal.

