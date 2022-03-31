ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ warns state attorneys general that blocking access to gender-affirming care violates US law

The Hill
 2 days ago
Story at a glance

  • The Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to all state attorneys general reminding them that intentionally erecting barriers to prevent transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care violates several federal legal guarantees.
  • The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General for the Department’s Office of Civil Rights, Kristen Clarke, acknowledges that the medical community recognizes gender-affirming care as appropriate and often necessary to safeguard the health of trans and nonbinary youth.
  • The letter comes roughly a month after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in a non-legally binding opinion wrote that certain types of gender-affirming care constituted as child abuse under his interpretation of the law.

The Justice Department on Thursday issued a letter to all state attorneys general advising them that preventing transgender or nonbinary youth from receiving gender-affirming care may encroach on federal constitutional protections.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that all children are able to live free from discrimination, abuse and harassment,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said Thursday in a news release. “Today’s letter reaffirms state and local officials’ obligation to ensure that their laws and policies do not undermine or harm the health and safety of children, regardless of a child’s gender identity.”

In the letter, which is signed by Clarke, state attorneys general are reminded that “intentionally erecting discriminatory barriers” which prevent individuals from receiving gender-affirming care compromises several federal legal guarantees, including the equal protection and the due process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Under the equal protection clause, laws that discriminate on the basis of sex are subject to heightened scrutiny and are generally prohibited absent an “exceedingly persuasive” justification.

“A law or policy need not specifically single out persons who are transgender to be subject to heightened scrutiny,” the letter reads. “When a state or recipient of federal funds criminalizes or even restricts a type of medical care predominantly sought by transgender persons, an intent to disfavor that class can ‘readily be presumed’.”

The letter adds that an all-out ban on gender-affirming care may be considered discriminatory, and therefore “impermissible,” unless it is “substantially related” to an important government interest.

The due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment protects a parent’s right to “seek and follow medical advice” which best serves their children, the letter states, noting that “it is well established within the medical community that gender-affirming care for transgender youth is not only appropriate but often necessary for their physical and mental health.”

The letter comes roughly a month after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) authored an opinion – which is not legally binding – in which he wrote that some forms of gender-affirming care amounted to “abuse” under his interpretation of state law. Shortly after, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered state agencies to open child abuse investigations into the parents of children who have received gender-affirming care, though those investigations have been halted following a statewide injunction from a Texas judge.

Paxton has filed to appeal that decision.

The Justice Department’s letter also reminds attorneys general that several federal statutes, including Title IX and section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, require recipients of federal financial assistance to comply with nondiscrimination laws as a condition of receiving those funds.

Comments / 9

Ken Pereyda
2d ago

this care does nothing for the health of the person, they still receive health care just not gender changing care. why should Americans tax papers pay for p.e.r.v.e.r.s.i.o.n.

Reply
2
