Becky Lynch says the WWE Universe is not chanting for Cody Rhodes when her husband, Seth Rollins, is in the ring, they are chanting “Colby.”. Seth Rollins’ Road to WrestleMania has been tumultuous, to say the least. up until Monday, March 28, Seth Rollins did not even have an opponent at WrestleMania 38 and was jumping through hoops, foolishly so, according to Vince McMahon, in an effort to find an avenue into WrestleMania 38.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO