ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Amanda Hunt, Star Hire at L.A.’s Lucas Museum, Departs for Walker Art Center

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHOr6_0evnbsOU00

Click here to read the full article.

Amanda Hunt , a star of the L.A. scene, will leave her post at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a forthcoming institution founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hodson.

She is set to depart as that museum’s director of public programs and creative practice after less than two years for the Walker Art Center , a Minneapolis museum that ranks among the country’s top contemporary art institutions. At the Walker, she will be head of public engagement, learning, and impact, a department that is termed PELI for short.

In a statement, Hunt said, “After a decade in California, I welcome this next chapter and the opportunities to work with the vibrant communities of the Twin Cities. PELI is essential to the Walker’s ambitious plans to continue to serve artists and the public.”

In L.A., prior to her hire at the Lucas, Hunt held positions at the nonprofit LAXART and the Museum of Contemporary Art. She acted as a curator of the 2012 edition Hammer Museum’s Made in LA biennial and the 2019 edition of the Desert X biennial, which takes place in the Coachella Valley. In 2012, she also organized the performance art program of the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time initiative.

Some of Hunt’s other notable curatorial credits came at New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem, where she once served as an associate curator. There, she organized such shows as 2016’s “Black Cowboy,” which focused on “the historical omission of African-American communities with long histories of keeping and training horses, and toward demonstrating that their tradition is alive and well today,” according to text that accompanied the exhibition. She also oversaw “inHarlem,” an initiative that situated works by Kevin Beasley, Simone Leigh, Kori Newkirk, and Rudy Shepherd in local parks.

Mary Ceruti, director of the Walker, said in a statement that Hunt will be a “great asset to the Walker and the communities it serves.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
ARTnews
ARTnews

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

529K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ARTnews

Tehran Museum Director Ousted After Artist Plunges into Oil Pool in Performance Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Iranian government replaced the director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) last week after an aerial performer flubbed their performance above a cherished museum installation. On March 12, the artist fell while performing above the famed 1977 installation Matter and Mind by the Japanese artist Noriyuki Haraguchi in the atrium of the museum. The installation consists of a 14 feet by 21 feet rectangle filled with 1,190 gallons of oil. During the performance, the acrobat splashed into the oil and stained the floor with the thick liquid. Two days later, Iran’s deputy...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Christie’s Nabs Former Sotheby’s Old Masters Specialist as Category Sees Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Several months after announcing his departure from Sotheby’s in May, Andrew Fletcher has been appointed as Christie’s global head of the house’s Old Masters department. He will be based in London. “After 20 years there, it was time for something new,” Fletcher told ARTnews. Fletcher joins Christie’s after nearly two decades at Sotheby’s, where he most recently served as head of the Old Masters painting department in Europe. During his tenure there, he also helped develop the Old Masters market in Asia. Amid the disruption to the market brought by the pandemic, Fletcher spearheaded a London...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

Record-Breaking $32 M. Dinosaur Skeleton Heads to New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Walker, MN
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
George Lucas
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Performance Art#The Walker Art Center#The Twin Cities#Peli#Laxart#Hammer Museum#Pacific Standard Time#Studio Museum
ARTnews

Rare Yves Klein Receipt from Storied Empty Space Sale Heads to Auction

Click here to read the full article. One of the last surviving receipts that Yves Klein issued to collectors as part of a storied 1959 performance in which the French artist sold off pieces of empty space is headed to sale. The piece of paper, which granted ownership to only a few buyers of Klein’s invisible art piece, will be auctioned during a single-owner sale at Sotheby’s in Paris on April. The sale will mark the first time that one of the receipts produced as part of the performance, titled Zone de sensibilité picturale immatérielle (Zone of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility), will...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Archaeologists Created a VR Rendering of an Ancient Pompeian Home That You Can Walk Through

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists recreated a Pompeiian villa destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E. using virtual reality technology to better understand how visitors would have seen the ancient home, according to the recently published paper in the archaeology journal Antiquity. The researchers carefully created a digital model of the ancient home known as the House of the Epigrams, a villa excavated in the 1870s and so named because it contains mythical paintings accompanied by Greek epigrams. While the owner of the house is impossible to know for sure, researchers have suggested it may have...
TECHNOLOGY
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ARTnews

Art Basel’s New Paris Fair Gets a Name and Three Leaders

Click here to read the full article. After snagging the Grand Palais from Paris’s top modern and contemporary art fair, FIAC, Art Basel has announced the name and leadership for its competing event, whose first edition is set to open in October. Meet “Paris+, par Art Basel” (or Paris+, by Art Basel). Its name “celebrates the city’s premier standing as a cultural epicenter and reflects Art Basel’s ambition to create a flagship event that radiates throughout Paris, highlighting the dynamic dialogue between its cultural industries—from fashion and design to film and music,” according to the fair’s announcement. The fair also named the...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

A U.K. Heritage Group Will Sue British Museum Over Access to Long-Disputed Parthenon Marbles

Click here to read the full article. The Oxford-based Institute for Digital Archaeology (IDA) plans to take the British Museum to court over its refusal to allow a 3D scanning of a piece of the famous Parthenon Marbles, The heritage preservation organization told The Guardian Tuesday that it would be filing a complaint by the end of the week to obtain access to the famously disputed sculptures. “We want them to treat our application in exactly the same fashion that they would treat similar requests. Their refusal has been capricious and arbitrary,” Roger Michel, the IDA’s executive director, said in a statement. The...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

ARTnews

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy