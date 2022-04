"Run it back" has become a popular rally cry for recent Super Bowl Champions in the 2021 Rams and 2019 Chiefs, teams who declared they wanted to bring back essentially the same team who brought them success. In the NBA, the New York Knicks didn't outwardly utter that phrase this past offseason, but actions speak louder than words. The Knicks brought back nine of their top twelve players from their 2020-21 rotation in terms of minutes per game. Their goal: to earn consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in nearly a decade (Made three straight playoff appearances from the 2010-11 season through the 2012-2013 season). Who wouldn't want to retain the foundation of a team that won 16 of their final 20 regular-season games?

