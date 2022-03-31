ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New Premier League COVID Testing Procedure Announced

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

From April 4, players and staff will only be required to take a test if they are displaying symptoms.

The Premier League has announced a significant change to its COVID testing procedure.

So far this season, players and staff have been tested twice a week, with those testing positive being unavailable for matches.

But from April 4, they will only be required to take a test if they are displaying symptoms.

A statement added: "Other key updates include the removal of the requirement for clinical passports to access previously restricted areas at training grounds and on matchdays as the Premier League returns to business-as-usual operations.

"The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national COVID-19 situation and adapt League-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts."

The change was announced on Thursday after a meeting between Premier League shareholders.

The COVID testing procedure at Premier League clubs will change from April 4

IMAGO/PA Images/Zac Goodwin

It came two weeks after the UK government removed its remaining COVID international travel restrictions for all passengers.

At Thursday's Premier League meeting it was also decided that from the start of next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes per match, rather than the current limit of three.

The other main outcome of the meeting was the confirmation of dates for the summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs will be able to make signings from June 10 until the window closes at 11pm UK time on September 1.

