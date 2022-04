Thanks to his goal on Thursday in a 7-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews hit the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. He is the first player in the league to reach 50 goals this season and the first Maple Leafs player to score 50 goals since Dave Andreychuk during the 1993-94 season. Matthews is just the fourth different Maple Leafs player to ever score 50 goals in a single season, joining Andreychuk, Rick Vaive (three times) and Gary Leeman.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO