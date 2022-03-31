Shooting victim takes stand in ex-Olympian's attempted murder trial in Morris County

Lauren Kanarek's brows furrowed on the witness stand as her 911 call from the night she was shot twice purportedly by ex-Olympian Michael Barisone played to a jury.

"I've been shot, Michael Barisone shot me," Kanarek said to a dispatcher in a seemingly calm and collected voice. A dog — later determined to be Rosie, her Rottweiler and Dachshund mix — barked excessively in the background.

"Please help, please help, I'm losing a lot of blood," she repeated to the dispatcher before her then-fiancé Robert Goodwin took the phone. He muttered a few expletives and told the dispatcher he was "on top of a very big man: I'm five-(expletive)-six, he's six-(expletive)-three."

As the nearly seven-minute call played Wednesday during day three of Barisone's attempted murder trial in Morris County Superior Court, the one-time equestrian star and dressage coach leaned on the table and placed his chin in his cusped hands, at times squeezing his eyes shut. Barisone, whose physical appearance has drastically changed since his August 2019 arrest, has shown varying expressions on his face throughout the trial, ranging from disbelief to sadness.

In response to defense attorneys' questions, Kanarek on Thursday said after she was shot, Goodwin had subdued Barisone on the ground. She went and got her cellphone, she said, and used it to hit Barisone on the face and cheek for "several seconds" to subdue him. She later said she "probably said" on social media that she spent seven minutes "breaking my phone in (Barisone's) cheek and in his ear."

Kanarek was shot twice in the upper chest near her left armpit, shots that penetrated her lung. She said she spent three weeks in the intensive care unit at Morristown Medical Center and four days in a coma. She is still recovering from the lifesaving measures doctors performed on her and is back to riding horses again, but not at the same level she once was.

Dr. Mark Widmann, the chief of thoracic surgery at Morristown hospital, testified Thursday Kanarek's wounds would have been fatal had she not received lifesaving surgery. She had bled out about half her blood volume, he said, and her heart had stopped once, requiring resuscitation.

Kanarek on Wednesday pointed out the injuries to her body — a scar from the bullet wounds going through her upper chest and out her back and a long cut in her abdomen, among others. As she did so, her sister sat with just a handful of observers and wiped tears. Her father and mother, who observed the trial from a courtroom bench in the preceding days, opted to watch a livestream of the trial from another courtroom.

Kanarek, who served as a witness for the prosecution and often declared her confusion at times amid questioning by the defense, said she had first met Barisone in late February or early March of 2018 when he invited her to stay at his New Jersey farm, where she would train under his tutelage.

She recalled Barisone was at times "hilariously funny, charming and nice" and on other days "angry." She knew when he was in a sour mood to keep her distance, she said.

But what once was a coach and client relationship between Kanarek and Barisone quickly turned toxic, both parties agree, with Kanarek stating she started to feel like she was "tossed aside" by Barisone when he pulled back from coaching her in summer 2019. She was instead coached by Barisone's girlfriend Mary Haskins Gray and an assistant coach Justin Harding, both of whom testified on Tuesday that Kanarek was difficult to work with.

Kanarek admitted she was asked by Barisone and Gray to leave the premises in April 2019 and further advised via letter by an attorney on Aug. 5, 2019 to evacuate, but she said she didn't because it was "extremely difficult to move five horses on short notice."

Defense attorneys questioned Kanarek's use of social media, which she used daily to document her apparent struggles on the farm, often using metaphors and innuendos to reference Barisone and his girlfriend. She admitted that the posts "could be perceived" as threatening and said she never really thought of the consequences, downplaying that it was "just social media."

Kanarek's testimony wrapped on Thursday before Widmann briefly took the stand.

Barisone is facing two first-degree charges for attempted murder as well as weapons offenses. His defense attorneys have argued temporary insanity and self-defense.

His trial is expected to continue through early- to mid-April and it is not believed as of Thursday that he would take the stand in his own defense.

