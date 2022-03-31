ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller out for season after scary crash into boards: ‘I will be back better than ever’

By Ryan Gaydos
 2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Keller was skating toward the Sharks’ net with about 5:15 remaining in the game when he got knocked...

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. --  Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona's 5-2 win against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.
COYOTES' CLAYTON KELLER LEAVES ARENA ON STRETCHER AFTER TERRIBLE COLLISION WITH THE BOARDS (W/VIDEO)

Some very scary moments from Wednesday night's game between the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks. With just over five minutes to go in the third period, Yotes forward Clayton Keller lost his footing while chasing the puck and went into the end boards hard and in a very awkward way. Here's video of the fall into the boards. You can find full video of the fall and aftermath at the end of this article.
Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
