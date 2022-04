Except for a photo of Griner holding up a piece of paper with her name on it on March 8, not much else has been heard about her detention until Thursday. U.S. State Department officials say they have not had access to Brittney Griner since she was arrested at the airport in Moscow on Feb. 17 for allegedly having cannabis oil in her suitcase.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO