ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why the names of more than 600 sites in the US are being changed to erase racial slur

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYQLd_0evnV2aX00

There are 660 place names in the US that incorporate the word "squaw”, a slur which refers to Native women. A new campaign helmed by the US Interior Department and aided by Native representatives aims to change them all.

The New York Times reports that the Interior's effort – led by Deb Haaland , the first Native Cabinet secretary – will strip the word from rivers, mountains, lakes and all other geographic sites where it is used.

A task force , which includes Native representatives, has been asked to provide suggestions for replacement names. Those suggestions will then be sent for final approval to the Board on Geographic Names, which standardises US place names. The National Parks Service will be doing the same for the lands it oversees.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Ms Haaland said in a statement. “Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue.”

The etymology of the word has evolved over time. Experts believe the term may have been used long ago to mean woman, but is now considered a racist and misogynistic slur, the AP reported .

Some states have already moved to erase the word from use at nonfederal locations. Oregon, Maine, Montana and Minnesota have already begun changing the names, and California's legislature will vote on a bill aimed at renaming more than 100 place names throughout the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyJ06_0evnV2aX00

There has been some initial pushback to the proposed name changes, but largely from individuals who will not be affected by the Interior's campaign. Residents in Squaw Lake, Minnesota and Fenton, Michigan – which borders a body of water called Squaw Lake – expressed concerns that their town and lake names would have to be changed. However, as neither fall under federal jurisdiction, they will not be changed, at least for now.

Perhaps one of the most high-profile places actually affected by the name change is Squaw Valley, the popular skiing area in Lake Tahoe that hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960. While it was not forced to change its name, as it is a private resort, the area rebranded as Palisades Tahoe in September.

Another more familiar site that will soon have a name change is Squaw Mountain, near Provo, Utah.

An interactive map created by the US Geological Survey details all the known spots where the word "Squaw" will be replaced. While place names using the word can be found around the country, the map makes it clear that the vast majority of the names that need changing are in the west.

Once the federal government changes the names of the lands it manages, the responsibility will fall to the states to decide whether or not they will prioritise removing the word from their atlases.

As mentioned above, several states have already made the move, and some have used it as a way to honour their heroes. In 2003 Arizona renamed Squaw Peak near Phoenix to honour Lori Piestewa, a US Army soldier killed in Iraq and the first Native American woman to die in combat while serving the US military.

This isn't the first time the US has taken steps to remove offensive slurs from its place names. The Board on Geographic Names previously moved to change the names of locations that were insulting to African Americans and Japanese people.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

581K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Mixed-raced Florida police chief, 48, 'is fired after just six months on the job for refusing to promote white people and choosing candidates by asking "which one is blacker?"'

A Florida police chief accused of refusing to hire white people and giving promotions based on a minority-first approach was fired after just six months on the job following an investigation into several discrimination complaints. Former Fort Lauderdale police chief Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired on Thursday after an inquiry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us Army#Legislature#Slurs#Racial Injustice#Racism#Squaw#The New York Times#Interior#Native Cabinet#Ap
The Independent

‘Ted Cruz sucks!’ Heckler interrupts senator’s speech at People’s Convoy trucker protest

A heckler interrupted Senator Ted Cruz as he gave a speech alongside the “People’s Convoy” trucker protesters who’ve been circling Washington DC to protest Covid mandates.Midway through the Texas Republican’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, a member of the crowd shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” eliciting chuckles from even the truckers alongside Mr Cruz.“God bless you,” the senator responded.Mr Cruz continued his vocal support of the convoy movement, which seeks an end to remaining Covid mandates, appearing at the group’s staging grounds at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.Once there, Mr Cruz rode around in the front seat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy