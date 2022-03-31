Celtics Bad Loss to Miami // Celtics Complaining Too Much // Alex Cora on Distractions – 3/31/2022 (Hour 2)

The Lakers, 31-45, have struggled throughout the 2021-22 season and could legitimately miss the NBA’s play-in tournament. Anthony Davis has been in and out of the lineup suffering from varying injuries, Kendrick Nunn has failed to suit up this year with a bone bruise in his knee, and LeBron James has missed significant time with his own issues. There isn’t a single NBA organization that could find meaningful success, as their three best players miss extended stretches of game time. Still, the Purple and Gold’s recent inability to win against sub .500 squads, the Rockets, Thunder, and Trail Blazers, has shone a bright light on just how depleted their 2021-22 roster has become.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO