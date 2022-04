The Islamic State finally revealed the name of its new leader — Abu al Hassan al Hashimi al Qurayshi — 42 days after its late leader, Abu Ibrahim, killed himself during a US raid in northwestern Syria on February 3. The Islamic State has never gone this long without a named successor. Four weeks was the longest gap previously, and Abu Bakr al Baghdadi’s successor was named a mere four days after his death in October 2019. The delay signals possible weaknesses in the Islamic State’s senior leadership and operations in Iraq and Syria but not its global network, which has proven to be insulated from the core’s fate.

