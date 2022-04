Thoughts on Buddhist PhilosophyPhoto by RKTKN on Unsplash. A brief consideration of the human condition and the Buddhist philosophy towards it. Firstly: The reasons we humans are almost devoid of the complex instincts which teach us to survive, which all other creatures have, has left us open to the multiplicity of post-birth programming. Most of what we believe to be true comes from the teachings of our careers and communities. This can lead to remarkable advances in such positive things as medicine and technologies or in great catastrophes like religious massacres and money worship - and everything in between.

2021-08-05