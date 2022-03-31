Hosting the 2024 DNC could help Chicago fix its image, alderman says

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — As Chicago seeks to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, an alderman who was part of the 1996 DNC here said bringing it back could help the city improve its tarnished reputation.

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins ran a fleet of SUVs for the White House at the 1996 convention, when Bill Clinton was nominated for re-election. He said the successful staging of that event helped Chicago overcome the stigma lingering from the highly publicized unrest that marred the 1968 convention.

Hopkins said a 2024 convention could also help Chicago rehabilitate its reputation, which has suffered because of crime, including carjackings, and the mass looting from 2020.

Gov. JB Pritzker is among the top Illinois Democrats who are working on a proposal for national party leaders.