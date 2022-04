A small to average-sized asteroid will zoom past Earth on April Fool's Day at about 8 miles a second, Live Science has reported. The news of an asteroid coming closer to Earth raises concerns about the potential damage it can cause, thanks to the fact that an entire species on the planet is known to have been wiped off due to an asteroid in the past. Even with the most-advanced technologies scanning our skies, we do not know of all objects that can potentially strike Earth someday.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO