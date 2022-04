Trash to Treasure is no longer. For 20 years, people could ravage through Trash to Treasure, a recycling sale in Beaver Stadium, in which students from residential halls at Penn State donated gently used items to be resold. In 2019, 48 tons of goods were donated. The proceeds went to the Centre County United Way and its partner agencies; in 2018, the sale raised about $40,000.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO