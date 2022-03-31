Netflix Rules Nielsen Streaming Chart With ‘Inventing Anna’, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ & ‘Worst Roommate Ever’

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix grabbed the top four spots on Nielsen ’s weekly streaming chart, as Inventing Anna repeated as No. 1 for a third straight week.

Close on the heels of the Shondaland-produced, reality-based drama starring Julia Garner were Vikings: Valhalla , Worst Roommate Ever and Love is Blind . The rankings cover the week of February 28 through March 6.

Anna collected a bit less than 1.2 billion minutes of total streaming, followed by Vikings and Roommate , which each had between 1 billion and 1.1 billion, while Love is Blind drew 998 million minutes.

The total audience for Anna fell 44% from the previous week. Its composition held steady with past viewing, with two-thirds of viewers being female and 82% were evenly divided among people aged 18 to 34, 35 to 49 and 50 to 64, according to Nielsen.

Vikings , by contrast, was 58% male and older-skewing, with one-third of its audience between 50 and 64. Two thirds of the viewership for Roommate , a five-episode true-crime docuseries, was from women between the ages of 18 and 49.

Nielsen measures streaming via a TV screen for Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto , which had 10 straight weeks with at least 1 billion minutes of streaming, had its streak broken, falling to 864 million minutes. Because of the customary delay in reporting, any Oscar uptick for the Disney+ title will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Below is the full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Inventing Anna – 9 episodes, 1.168 billion minutes of viewing

Vikings: Valhalla – 8 eps., 1.079B min.

Worst Roommate Ever – 5 eps., 1.032B min.

Love Is Blind – 25 eps., 998M min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 864M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 777M min.

Criminal Minds – 320 eps., 773M min.

Pieces Of Her – 8 eps., 752M min.

A Madea Homecoming – film, 746M min.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – 32 eps., 682M min.