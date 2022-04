As of Monday, Taco Bell is officially 60 years old. The first location opened in Downey, California on March 21, 1962, and it quickly grew into the multi-national taco joint fans know it as today. To celebrate, the company has unveiled the first initiatives it plans to take over the course of this year, including new swag for Taco Bell workers, and new combos for those who frequent the home of Baja Blast.

