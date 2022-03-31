Biden says Putin appears to be ‘self-isolating’ from advisers

President Joe Biden has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be “self-isolating” from military advisers as his invasion of Ukraine appears to stall.

In an address on Thursday announcing efforts to lower gas prices, Biden said he did not “want to put too much stock” in the reports.

"He seems to be self-isolating, and there's some indication that he has...fired or house-arrested some of his advisers," said Biden, adding that he was waiting for more "hard evidence" on the issue.