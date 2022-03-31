ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says Putin appears to be ‘self-isolating’ from advisers

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be “self-isolating” from military advisers as his invasion of Ukraine appears to stall.

In an address on Thursday announcing efforts to lower gas prices, Biden said he did not “want to put too much stock” in the reports.

“He seems to be self-isolating, and there’s some indication that he has...fired or house-arrested some of his advisers,” said Biden, adding that he was waiting for more “hard evidence” on the issue.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Prices#Russian
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

Putin's back against the wall in Ukraine - Biden

Japan condemns Russia withdrawal from peace treaty talks. Japan on Tuesday criticised Russia's decision to withdraw from bilateral peace treaty talks and to suspend joint economic projects related to disputed islands. Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over the islands...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy