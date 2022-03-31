ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysheem Johnson Thinks Ole Miss Will Have 'Best Secondary in the Country' in 2022

By Ben King
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

Ole Miss defensive back Tysheem Johnson has high expectations for himself, and the entire Ole Miss secondary in 2022

After five spring practices, a young playmaker on the Ole Miss defense is improving his game and making bold predictions about the secondary next season.

Freshman defensive back Tysheem Johnson spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday and talked about how spring practices have been going so far:

Tysheem Johnson

"[Practice] has been good," Johnson said. "There's an improvement from last year, the speed [of the game] is slowing down for me. I'm starting to see stuff more than I was last year."

In his freshman year, Johnson recorded 47 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. Johnson was a bright spot on an Ole Miss defense that steadily improved over the course of the season.

Johnson went into further detail explaining what has helped him improve since the season ended:

"I would say the experience from playing in all the games last year," Johnson said. "I'm watching more film, and I'm seeing stuff differently. I'm seeing plays now that I didn't pick up on last year... The experience definitely helped me the most though."

Tysheem Johnson

Johnson got all the experience he could ask for his freshman year after appearing in every game for the Rebels.

The Philadelphia, Pa., native finished his presser with this statement when asked what the potential of the Ole Miss secondary is:

"I think we're going to be great," Johnson said. "I think we're going to be the best secondary in the country this year."

The Ole Miss secondary only improved this offseason after defensive backs, Ladarius Tennison and Isheem Young transferred to Ole Miss adding more experience to an already talented defensive back room.

Tysheem Johnson

