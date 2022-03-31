ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Calia’s New Brand Faces Shawn Johnson, Dascha Polanco Share Their Go-to Positive Affirmations

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qCs9_0evn7yMZ00

Click here to read the full article.

Dick’s Sporting Goods exclusive label Calia is moving on to its next chapter. It first launched as Calia by Carrie Underwood in spring 2015 and in November 2021, Underwood revealed that she would be exiting the brand.

On Wednesday, the fitness company unveiled its plan post-Underwood featuring its newest brand faces. Making up what the retailer is calling the “Calia Collective” includes former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, actress Dascha Polanco, influencer Hannah Bronfman and golf correspondent Alexandra O’Laughlin.

In the virtual preview of the spring ’22 collection, Nina Barjesteh, senior vice president of product development and design for Dick’s, said Calia will be launching new product categories including running, golf and maternity. The four women in the Calia Collective will also be featured in the company’s marketing campaigns for the upcoming season.

During the event, each ambassador weighed in on their own fitness journeys  — much of it comprising of mental health and wellness checks as well as physical exercise routines.

Johnson East told FN, “My husband and I actually have an agreement where we each get at least one hour a day of like workout time or whatever it is you want to do with it. We know for our personal sanity and how we operate as humans, we’re always better off if we have a good hour to ourselves.”

“Definitely just to be still within yourself for one moment is important,” added Polanco . “I have to remind myself ‘I’m a warrior, I’m a warrior, I’m a warrior,’ and I’m worthy to endure the journey and the path ahead of me. So push through. And that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

Practicing positivity and visualizing success has also proved to be beneficial for the Calia Collective brand faces.

“Whatever you visualize will come true,” said Johnson East. “If it’s fear, anxiety, doubt, regret, all of those can so easily seep into our daily life, especially like my toddler’s life. And if I feel it, she’ll feel it. So it’s just kind of a daily reminder of thinking: ‘I can. I will. I’m able. I’m capable. I’m worthy.'”

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Britney Spears Casts Her Own ‘Euphoria’-Inspired Play With 5 Outfits & Versatile Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears gives her take on “Euphoria” with her latest Instagram post. The “Showdown” singer shared a video to the social media platform on Thursday night that showed the pop star modeling different looks that she would wear if she was cast in the play “Our Life” from the hit HBO series “Euphoria.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Spears channeled Maude Apatow’s character Lexie and opted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio Edges Up Midi Dress With Height-Boosting Chunky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli D’Amelio took an edgy approach to her latest look on Instagram on Monday. The TikTok star posted a series of photos where she’s seen in a green and black printed midi dress with a slit along the leg. The dress also featured button detailing throughout. D’Amelio accessorized with a Prada shoulder bag. silver hoop earrings, a bracelet and rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio) The social media...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Johnson
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Hannah Bronfman
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Marc Jacobs
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Venus and Serena Williams Dazzle in Crystal Gowns at the Critics' Choice Awards

Venus Williams and Serena Williams turned the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet into a doubles tournament on Sunday in a set of matching silver dresses that outshone any grand slam trophy. Covered in enough crystals and glitter to coat the entire Fairmont Century Plaza, the tennis pros looked like a style team as they posed for the cameras in matching ensembles that reminded us just how much we love a good twinning moment on the red carpet.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Routines#Fitness#Affirmations#Calia Collective#The Calia Collective#Fn
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Delivers Emotional Speech in Red Minidress and Butterfly Heels at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Sam Alexis Woods, daughter of golfing legend Tiger Woods, floats like a butterfly in her latest look. On Wednesday, the World Gold Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., where the 14-year-old helped honor her father as one of the inductees. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in the sport and included new members Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Emotions were running high for Sam and Tiger during the presentation, where she gave an emotional speech that brought tears to her father’s eyes. From referencing...
GOLF
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Waves in a Gucci Dress Fit For Poseidon

There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy