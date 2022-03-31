ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab the toast, avocados have been proven to be heart healthy

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A new study finds eating avocados can be beneficial for your heart. At least two servings of avocados a week reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21% when compared to avoiding or rarely eating avocados, according to a new study.

The 30-year study published by the Journal of American Heart Association found that replacing animal products like butter, cheese or bacon with the green fruit helped reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in people.

Researchers said they studied more than 68,000 women between the ages of 30 and 55, and more than 41,700 men between the ages of 40 and 75 over the course of 30 years in the United States to get the results.

Over the years, as they followed up on participants, researchers found that the men’s intake of avocado increased and their intake of margarine, mayonnaise and dairy foods decreased. In those that had a higher intake of avocado, the researchers found that there was “higher total energy intake.

They also found that people eating more avocado had a better diet, characterized by “a higher intake of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, dairy products such as yogurt and cheese, and alternative healthy eating index score.”

Chef Julie Kay Andrews, a registered dietitian nutritionist, cookbook author and CEO and Founder of The Healthy Epicurean , joined KNX In Depth to discuss the study’s findings.

She said she knows some people will hear about the study and think, “What if I don’t like avocados?” Well, she has a plan for that.

“I personally think avocados are delicious, but for those of you who don’t, there are ways to incorporate it into your diet without eating straight up avocado,” she said.

“If you’re a smoothie person…just throw a little bit of avocado in there and maybe a handful of spinach while you’re at it. And yes, it will turn green, but it’s going to taste like the fruit that you’re really focusing on.”

She also said pureeing up some avocado and adding it to homemade salad dressings is another healthy option that won’t leave any lingering avocado flavor on your palate.

And, for any of the “avocados are too expensive” naysayers, Andrews said the study really only suggests two servings per week, which boils down to about one avocado per person.

If fresh isn’t your fancy, Andrews said buyers can always substitute fresh avocados with a tub of pre-made guacamole or buy a bag of frozen avocado so the fruit lasts longer.

If it is your fancy, Andrews suggests storing your leftover avocado or guacamole with a little water.

Whether it’s half an avocado submerged open-face down in the water or if it’s an open tub of guac with a little layer of water over it - she said the fruit will last longer in the fridge.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KNX 1070 News Radio

