ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health expert warns talking spreads BA.2 particles, urges indoor ventilation

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iah4j_0evn2gtm00

As restrictions relax and employers ask people to return to the office, health experts are expressing the importance of indoor air ventilation to fight COVID-19.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, epidemiologist, biostatistician, professor and researcher at the University of Texas School of Public Health, told KCBS Radio's " Ask An Expert " being mindful of air quality is a major tool to protect people from coronavirus.

"Improving indoor air is an incredibly powerful mitigation tool that I think has been underutilized really throughout the pandemic," she said. "It's one of the best interventions because it’s really happening in the background, it's an institutional level intervention that works passively and invisibly for individuals."

When returning to public spaces, Jetelina said one of the most important things a person can do is to advocate that schools or workplaces improve ventilation.

"They can do this three ways, one is improve the airflow to bring clean outdoor air in, enhance filtration so removing the viral particles from indoor air and also air disinfection is showing us to be particularly useful for SARS-coV-2," she explained.

During the pandemic, a demand for HEPA air purifiers— filters tested to remove 99.4% of particles at 0.02 microns and 0.10 microns— has risen as people come to understand the impact of indoor air quality.

"Research has shown that one HEPA filter is about as effective as two windows partly open," Jetelina said. "Two HEPA filters are even more effective, as you can imagine, with a four-fold decrease in transmission."

COVID-19 particles range around 0.125 microns, meaning HEPA air purifiers are extremely effective at reducing the risk of coronavirus indoors, including predominant subvariant BA.2.

"BA.2 is a sister of omicron, so what that tells us is it's airborne and these aerosols are much tinier and light weight so they can be suspended in the air and float and that means you don't need to sneeze or cough, these can just be spread by talking," Jetelina said. "The value of ventilation and filtration is just as important as it was before."

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Purifiers#Air Filtration#Ventilation#Indoor Air Quality#Kcbs Radio#Hepa
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Home COVID tests can cause harm if not stored safely: FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. The tests can cause harm if they're not used according to manufacturers' instructions, and they also need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Moderna Announces Triple Threat Booster Against Viruses

Moderna is broadening its vaccine horizons once again using mRNA technology, widely known for its use in COVID-19 vaccinations. The company has announced two new vaccine development programs targeting a variety of viruses. Moderna plans to launch a respiratory combination vaccine program to target SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and respiratory syncytial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy