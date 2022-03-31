Lifetime announces 4 'ripped from headlines' Summer movies

March 31 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced its Summer "Ripped from the Headlines" slate on Thursday.

Four original movies based on true stories will air Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. on Lifetime from June 11 through July 2.

On June 11, Dirty Little Secret stars Melissa Joan Hart as a woman with a hoarding disorder. Lizzie Boys plays her teenage daughter.

On June 18, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story stars Candice King as the title character.

McGuire murders and dismembers her husband (Michael Roark), dumping his parts in three separate suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay. Wendie Malick stars as the attorney general on the case.

On June 25, He's Not Worth Dying For stars Robin Givens as the mother of a teenager (Hilda Martin) who learns her boyfriend is having an affair. The girls feud on social media and the situation turns deadly.

On July 2, Jailbreak Lovers stars Catherine Bell as a woman who plots to break her lover (Tom Stevens) out of jail. The couple goes on the run, pursued by the law.