Lifetime announces 4 'ripped from headlines' Summer movies

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 2 days ago
March 31 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced its Summer "Ripped from the Headlines" slate on Thursday.

Four original movies based on true stories will air Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. on Lifetime from June 11 through July 2.

On June 11, Dirty Little Secret stars Melissa Joan Hart as a woman with a hoarding disorder. Lizzie Boys plays her teenage daughter.

On June 18, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story stars Candice King as the title character.

McGuire murders and dismembers her husband (Michael Roark), dumping his parts in three separate suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay. Wendie Malick stars as the attorney general on the case.

On June 25, He's Not Worth Dying For stars Robin Givens as the mother of a teenager (Hilda Martin) who learns her boyfriend is having an affair. The girls feud on social media and the situation turns deadly.

On July 2, Jailbreak Lovers stars Catherine Bell as a woman who plots to break her lover (Tom Stevens) out of jail. The couple goes on the run, pursued by the law.

Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Another Hallmark Star Inks A New Deal, But This One's Sticking With The Popular Christmas Movie Channel

In recent weeks, Hallmark Channel has been losing some heavy hitters due to rival network, GAC, however there is finally some good news. One of the networks mainstays will be sticking around for a while, as Hallmark’s own Brennan Elliott has just signed an exclusive deal with the network’s parent company. He, for one, will not be leaving anytime soon.
MOVIES
People

How Bridgerton Explains Regé-Jean Page's Absence in Season 2

After following the steamy love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Duke Simon Basset in Bridgerton season 1, the series shifted focus to Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's love story for the show's sophomore run. Prior to the premiere on Friday, it was announced that the actor who portrayed Simon —...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Star to Lead New Murder Mystery Show

The chances of Jason Gideon surprisingly appearing in the Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival just took a hit. That's because Mandy Patinkin has signed on to star in a new murder mystery show for Hulu. The series, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, earned a 10-episode series order on Tuesday, reports TV Line.
TV SERIES
