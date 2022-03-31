Detroit Mercy women's basketball interim coach LaTanya Collins will not return

The University of Detroit Mercy announced on Thursday that women's basketball interim head coach LaTanya Collins will not return.

After a turbulent 2020-21 season that ended early after players refused to continue to play for AnnMarie Gilbert, the Titans struggled this season. The entire roster was turned over, mostly via the transfer portal, and Collins led the team to a 1-29 record, losing all 14 home games.

Gilbert left the program last June after one season after players accused the coach of verbal and emotional abuse and NCAA violations. Collins, an assistant on Gilbert's staff, was then named the interim coach. Every player on that season's team either graduated, transferred or stepped away from the team.

"I would like to thank coach Collins for her guidance and leadership that she provided this past year," UDM athletic director Robert C. Vowels, Jr. said in a released statement. "She took on a brave challenge, but after a review of the program, I feel that we need to move on and conduct a national search for a new head coach."

