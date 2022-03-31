ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix drops official trailer for 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch'

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 2 days ago
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch's official trailer Thursday, showing the brand's hold on pop culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s thrived on exclusivity.

The fashion brand's pop culture reign was focused at the time on marketing to "All-American," and "good-looking" people, while excluding everyone else, the trailer showed.

"Exclusion was the root of their success," it's said in the trailer for the documentary film premiering on Netflix on April 19.

The trailer also shows how the company used marketing focused on bare-chested males with rock-hard abs and skinny white woman, and that the brand went as far as hiring and firing people based on looks, resulting in lawsuits for discrimination that went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"All-American doesn't mean all white," it's also said in the trailer. "They didn't invent evil, they didn't invent class, they just packaged it."

UPI News

