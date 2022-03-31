ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Woman speaks publicly about alleged Kootenai County Republicans' plan to 'take over' Democratic party

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A woman who said the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee tried to recruit her as part of an alleged plan to infiltrate and dismantle the local Democratic Party is now speaking publicly, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press. The Press published...

