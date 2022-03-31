ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pine Says He Was Mistaken for Joey Lawrence -- See His Hilarious Response

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pine wasn't expecting this case of mistaken identity. The 41-year-old actor was a guest on Wednesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he discussed going out to some Oscars after-parties. "I was at one and I was about to go and this guy stopped me and he was I...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

