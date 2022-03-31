ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Milwaukee's newest office building has landed a sizable tenant. Old National Bank is leasing a floor at the Huron Building.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Downtown Milwaukee's newest office building has landed a sizable tenant.

Old National Bank will lease 23,000 square feet at the Huron Building, 511 N. Broadway. That encompasses the eighth floor as well as street-level retail space facing Broadway.

“Old National Bank is a perfect addition to the building, and we welcome the company and its team,” said Josh Jeffers, president and chief executive officer of J. Jeffers & Co., which developed the building.

”The bank is growing and expanding its presence in Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and we are proud they will call the Huron home," Jeffers said, in a statement.

Evansville, Indiana-based Old National Bank in February completed its acquisition of Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, growing to more than 250 branches in Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Kentucky.

The bank’s Wisconsin leadership team, as well as staff from its Northern Oak Wealth Management subsidiary, will occupy 20,500 square feet of Huron office space.

The 2,500-square-foot retail space will house an Old National Bank branch. The bank's Milwaukee operations are now based at 790 N. Jefferson St.

“We are excited about this new space to inspire collaboration with our combined teams and better serve our clients. The added benefit of a first-floor retail branch makes the hub location complete,” said Kevin Anderson, Milwaukee market and business banking president of Old National Bank.

“As a hub for the Wisconsin banking team as well our Northern Oak advisors, the Huron is perfect. Its location provides visibility, flexibility and amenities that enable us to host clients, and it has a vibrant and collaborative space for partners to come together as one team," Anderson said, in a statement.

"Access and convenience with The Hop line and on-site parking were important factors in site selection as well," he said.

The space will be built out by contractor C.G. Schmidt and ready for occupancy in early 2023.

Old National Bank joins anchor tenant Husch Blackwell and Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar at the Huron, bringing the building to 65% leased. The 11-story Huron Building opened in 2020.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

MILWAUKEE, WI
