Twenty four students evaluated for chemical exposure at New Bedford High School

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Twenty four students at New Bedford High School were evaluated Thursday morning after being exposed to chemicals in a science lab.

Twenty two of the students were transported by school bus to St. Luke’s Hospital as a precautionary measure. Two other students were transported via ambulance after suffering from mild symptoms.

All of the students have been released.

New Bedford Fire Department personnel conducted air monitoring at the school and determined it was safe for classes to continue.

New Bedford Public Schools staff, New Bedford Fire Investigators and the New Bedford Police are all investigating the incident.

