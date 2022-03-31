ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Twenty four students evaluated for chemical exposure at New Bedford High School

By Boston25News.com Staff
 2 days ago
(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Twenty four students at New Bedford High School were evaluated Thursday morning after being exposed to chemicals in a science lab.

Twenty two of the students were transported by school bus to St. Luke’s Hospital as a precautionary measure. Two other students were transported via ambulance after suffering from mild symptoms.

All of the students have been released.

New Bedford Fire Department personnel conducted air monitoring at the school and determined it was safe for classes to continue.

New Bedford Public Schools staff, New Bedford Fire Investigators and the New Bedford Police are all investigating the incident.

#New Bedford High School#Chemicals#Highschool
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WSBS

Police Officer Strangled In Violent Altercation At Stop & Shop

Man oh man, how times have changed. Nowadays, you're taking your life into your hands just by shopping at your neighborhood grocery store. You would certainly not expect a violent dust-up to take place between two men but that's exactly what happened this past Saturday morning at a popular supermarket.
BOSTON, MA
