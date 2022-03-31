ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dunlap: Eric Church Just Doesn’t Get It

By Colin Dunlap
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QE8Za_0evmpb8M00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Eric Church is a very popular country music artist.

Eric Church is a gigantic North Carolina Tar Heels basketball fan.

Eric Church is also haughty, patronizing and thoroughly out of touch with the common man -- or at least his actions come off that way.

By now, you most likely know the story. Or at least the important parts. The 44-year-old North Carolina native who can really belt it (I actually like his stuff) is leaving a huge crowd in San Antonio high and dry this weekend because he wants to go watch the Final Four in New Orleans.

Yep.

That’s the whole story.

Earlier this week Church sent an email to his fans that Saturday’s concert --- which had sold the vast majority of the 18,000 seats in the venue --- won’t go on as scheduled as he will instead be in the crowd to take in the national semifinal between his beloved Tar Heels and Duke, in what very well could be Coach K’s final game.

The game is historic, no doubt.

The game is once-in-a-lifetime, no doubt.

Eric Church is a man who lacks integrity and honor, no doubt.

No makeup date was announced and even as Church issued full refunds to the person who made the original form of payment, those who bought their tickets from a second (or third) party might be totally screwed.

On top of all that, some surely built vacations around going to the show and had planned on traveling to San Antonio from places far and wide.

Good luck getting more vacation time back from your employer.

Good luck getting that prepaid hotel reservation recouped.

Most of all, if you planned to fly, good luck sitting on hold for like 217 minutes before finally talking to a human and then having the airlines tell you they aren’t giving you a dime back.

What a fricking mess.

What an insensitive and thoughtless fellow this Church is to do something like this --- and just four days before the show was supposed to go on.

All in the name of going and watching a basketball contest involving a school the Appalachian State graduate didn’t even attend.

Look, I get it. No one is making Eric Church go to San Antonio and sing the masses his songs. He has a right to do whatever he wants to do. That’s totally understood. I’m not trying to put the guy in jail or send him to the gallows.

But he should feel an obligation to do what’s right.

And what is right isn’t ducking out on the people who helped make you a superstar in Nashville and beyond.

In all of this, I think about someone --- and that’s the person Eric Church should have thought of before deciding to head to that basketball game.

Forget the high-roller, front-row dweller or person living the suite life up in the luxury box. They will most likely not be impacted much.

But what about the guy who took off a day of work and bought the tickets for he and his wife from the secondary market. Oh, and by the way, the guy lives in Reno or Rancho Cucamonga or Renton.

And now he’s out the cash.

And the babysitter he had lined up is also out the cash they had counted on as they were going to keep an eye on the kids all weekend.

Then there are also the hourly wage arena workers who had that day circled where they planned on working and making a buck or two; and now it is too late to hustle up and pick up a Saturday shift at another job.

Those people are out.

Eric Church acted on a whim and had no problem failing to understand that so many in a different financial situation than him will be impacted by it. Many who even helped him get to the financial situation he’s in where he can afford those fancy Final Four seats.

What an inconsiderate, selfish egoist.

No one should spend another dime on this guy.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow 93.7 The Fan and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
E! News

How Eric Church Is Making Amends After Canceling Show to Go to Basketball Game

Watch: Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers. Eric Church is trying to make it up to his fans. The country star announced he will play a free show to his fans after canceling his April 2 concert in San Antonio at the last minute so he could watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Vs Duke Blue Devils' final four NCAA championship game on the same day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Action News

Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four

Country singer Eric Church canceled his show in San Antonio so he and his family could attend the Final Four. According to Variety, ticketholders received a message on behalf of Church that said, “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four."
SAN ANTONIO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Reno, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Church
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart's $30M Ranch Is Most Expensive Home in Indiana

Even race car drivers need to slow down occasionally. For the three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, that meant relaxation at Hidden Hollow Ranch, a custom-built luxury property in his hometown of Columbus, IN. But now, Stewart has decided to motor away from the 415-acre hunting preserve, and it’s on the...
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX Carolina

Country music star Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

UNC coach Hubert Davis' father played college basketball at JCSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hubert Davis has been smiling a lot this month. The first-year North Carolina coach has guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four in a surprising run. And that smile looks familiar to many in Charlotte. Davis' father, Hubert Davis Sr., played college basketball at Johnson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy