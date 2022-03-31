ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levine Museum to be replaced by high-rise luxury apartments

By Katie Peralta Soloff
 2 days ago
A New York developer called Vela Uptown LLC has purchased the Levine Museum property in Uptown for $10.75 million. In its place, the developer plans to build a high-rise luxury apartment building, according to a statement from the museum Thursday.

Why it matters: The sale marks a major next chapter for the renowned museum, which put its prominent Uptown property up for sale last June .

  • For two decades, the 40,000 square-foot, two-story building on 7th and North College served as a community gathering hub and hosted popular exhibits such as K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace , which highlighted police-involved shootings nationwide and in Charlotte following the 2016 death of Keith Lamont Scott.

The museum will use the proceeds from the sale to continue its work “in a newer, more flexible space, and to invest in creating robust digital experiences.”

Apartment details: Vela Uptown LLC is partnering with another developer, Post Road Residential, on its Uptown luxury apartment complex. Apartments will range from studios to penthouses.

Of note: The museum will remain open to visitors at its current location through May 15.

  • After that, the museum will temporarily relocate to the Visual and Performing Arts Center (VAPA) a few blocks away on North Tryon.
  • Additionally, this spring the Levine Museum will host a pop-up exhibit in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Backstory: Operating in a flexible space isn’t new for the museum. The Museum of the New South, as it was originally called, first opened in 1991, but it didn’t have a building . Instead, it hosted traveling exhibits in places like Founders Hall.

What they’re saying: “Our Museum has been a catalyst for provocative programming that prompts dialogue and fosters understanding. This transaction better positions Levine Museum for our next 30 years given the evolving Museum landscape,” said Kieth Cockrell, Levine Museum board chair and president of Bank of America Charlotte.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Comments / 3

Teresa Taylor
2d ago

Why???? Charlotte doesn’t need anymore high rises. Just affordable housing. No one cares. There are plenty enough high rises and luxury apartments to last a very long time. Build neighborhood affordable rec centers to get these kids off the streets and sports complexes in neighborhoods where all children can go affordably. Ridiculous to tear down a perfectly good museum.

Reply
8
Axios Charlotte

New details on the development replacing Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret in South End

Chicago firm Riverside Investment & Development on Wednesday unveiled a new details about a $750 million, three-tower development planned on the property where Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret currently sit, on the edge of South End and Uptown. Called Queens Bridge Collective, the development at 1111 S. Tryon will include: A 42-story, 750,000 square-foot office tower […] The post New details on the development replacing Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret in South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

New luxury movie theater opening in Charlotte with heated seats and $5 deals

A new “luxury” movie theater is opening in Charlotte with $5 movies on Tuesdays. What’s happening: Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas is expanding to Charlotte with a location in Prosperity Village. It’s a “full-service movie theater,” meaning it’ll have food, alcohol and heated recliner chairs. Why it matters: This is the eighth location for the popular Texas […] The post New luxury movie theater opening in Charlotte with heated seats and $5 deals appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte native hopes to raise $40K in 40 days to “Archive” Black culture

Cheryse Terry is on a mission to archive Black culture in Charlotte, with a coffee shop by the same name. What’s happening: The Charlotte native, who grew up on Hoskins Road, is transitioning her online store, Archive, into a brick-and-mortar coffee and vintage shop at 2023 Beatties Ford Road. Driving the news: Terry started a 40k in […] The post Charlotte native hopes to raise $40K in 40 days to “Archive” Black culture appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

SouthPark could be getting its tallest building yet

Developer Lincoln Harris is proposing adding a 10-story office and commercial tower where the movie theater currently sits at Phillips Place. Why it matters: If built, this would be the tallest building in SouthPark, formerly farmland that’s evolved into the city’s ritziest retail enclave. This project is part of Lincoln Harris’s larger overhaul of Phillips […] The post SouthPark could be getting its tallest building yet appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s changing west side

A spotlight shines on Beatties Ford Road. Zoom out: The corridor is rich in history, but for decades, public and private investment lagged. Now it’s picking up, which brings the promise of economic development, but also concerns surrounding gentrification.   Driving the news: Five Points Plaza celebrated its grand opening over the weekend, highlighting the city’s $6 million investment, […] The post Charlotte’s changing west side appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Board#High Rise Building#Uptown Charlotte#Luxury Apartment#Vela Uptown Llc#North College#Post Road Residential#The Levine Museum
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury dine-in cinema makes its debut in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Cinergy Entertainment Group aims to fill a void in the Charlotte market. [PAST COVERAGE: Opening set for luxury, dine-in cinema in north Charlotte]. Its first luxury dine-in cinema in the Carolinas opened Tuesday. That 47,000-square-foot location is at 5336 Docia Crossing in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Artistic mansion isn’t what you’d expect. Take a look at the $4 million Texas home

There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.
REAL ESTATE
Axios Charlotte

See inside Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex

Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex, a just-finished multifamily Optimist Park property called The Joinery, opens Friday to new tenants. Why it matters: The Joinery’s debut comes as Charlotte tries to become less reliant on cars and more efficient generally with its public transit. By eliminating parking, the developer behind the project, Space Craft, was able to […] The post See inside Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $399K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 10437 Rougemont Lane: $605,900 Neighborhood: Whiteoak, near Piper Glen Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group Features: Large great room, neutral finishes, spacious primary suite. Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,833 square feet TGIHHD […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $399K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News Break
Politics
Axios Charlotte

Neighborhood groups are fed up with barriers to park access

More than 20 local neighborhood groups are joining forces to ask the county to make it easier to secure public park space for community events. Driving the news: The organizations, representing communities mostly in east Charlotte along with one west side group, will tell county commissioners tonight that the process of obtaining a permit to […] The post Neighborhood groups are fed up with barriers to park access appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

New gelato shop opening in Plaza Midwood, where Rita’s Italian Ice used to be

A new gourmet gelato shop called “Cold Hearted Gelato” is opening in Plaza Midwood. Why it matters: It’s the brainchild of Chef Elinn Hesse, former chef de cuisine at Bardo and Counter-. Hesse moved to Charlotte from NYC about five years ago, where she worked at Michelin Star restaurants. “I’ve been a chef my whole […] The post New gelato shop opening in Plaza Midwood, where Rita’s Italian Ice used to be appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Washington

US Botanic Garden to Fully Reopen

D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum. The U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Axios Charlotte

Now open: Harry’s Grille and Tavern expands with second Charlotte location

This content was produced in partnership with New Forum. Charlotte-based gastropub Harry’s Grille and Tavern’s second location in Quail Corners is now open. The original location in Ayrsley opened over a decade ago and has become a neighborhood hangout. The second location hopes to capture that same community feel and build on it. The deets: […] The post Now open: Harry’s Grille and Tavern expands with second Charlotte location appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Baby Biltmore officially sells to another local CEO

“Baby Biltmore,” the Quail Hollow mansion that belonged to the former Blockbuster CEO, officially closed for $6.2M, CBJ first reported. Listing agent Bill Wagenseller told Axios Charlotte back in December 2021 that the house was purchased by the first person to see it — and ownership would transfer from one powerful CEO to the next. The […] The post Baby Biltmore officially sells to another local CEO appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
