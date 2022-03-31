Mountainside Fitness announces plans to open Avondale location

AVONDALE — Mountainside Fitness, Arizona’s largest locally owned fitness center, announced this week that construction will begin soon on its 20th fitness facility located at Park 10 near 100th Avenue and McDowell Road in Avondale.

Once completed, this will be the furthest West Valley location to date for Mountainside Fitness.

The Avondale location will boast 40,000-square-feet offering three separate group fitness studios, a tiered cardio platform, a strength floor with outside workout area, a large childcare area, well-appointed locker rooms with sauna and steam rooms and the M Café among other amenities. The layout will be similar to Mountainside Fitness’ Cadence and Paradise Valley locations recently completed in 2020-21.

“We are thrilled to kick off construction for our 20th location,” said Craig Cote, CEO of Mountainside Fitness. “The new location comes at a time when growth is exploding in the West Valley and we are proud to be joining a great lineup of other retailers and entertainment venues at Park 10.”

The project is being developed by Park 10’s James Kyung of Parkland Development and AR Mays is the general contractor. Construction is planned to be completed in late 2022. A formal groundbreaking celebration will be held later this spring with a grand opening planned for late 2022.

Mountainside Fitness will be offering new member specials leading up the Avondale opening. For more information, visit www.mountainsidefitness.com.

Mountainside Fitness currently operates 19 locations with 105,000 active members in the Phoenix metro area. It was stablished in 1991 by Valley native Tom Hatten.