ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Gainey, community leaders address uptick in Pittsburgh-area gun violence

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBnXS_0evmhPCq00

PITTSBURGH — According to recent data, nearly one-third of Pittsburgh’s homicides in 2021 were teenagers.

Channel 11 News spoke with Mayor Ed Gainey and community leaders to address the uptick in gun violence. The mayor shared a simple message:

“If you know something, please say something. We can’t do anything unless we work together to solve these issues.”

On Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., police found 15-year-old Dayvon Vickers shot in broad daylight while riding his bike on North Homewood Avenue.

At the same time across town in Mt. Washington, 23-year-old Micah Stoner was shot and killed on Kingsboro Street.

The day before, on Tuesday, witnesses in Brookline heard 20 shots before police found Devonte White dead in front of a home.

On Thursday, the mayor said it must stop.

“We need the nonprofits, we need the corporations, we need everybody to play a part to say that we want to eliminate violence and create peace in our streets. What we need is a citywide initiative,” said Gainey.

A citywide initiative is something community leaders say they can get behind. On Wednesday, Tim Stevens, the CEO of B-PEP, penned a letter urging city leaders and the mayor to act.

The letter read in part, “Find the funds to employ our young people and our young adults to physically clean up our neighborhoods.”

“There are millions of dollars in Pittsburgh in infrastructure,” said Rashad Byrdsong of the Community Empowerment Association.

Byrdsong agreed with Stevens and added, “We need to have access to those resources so we can employ a lot of these young people as contractors, entrepreneurs; they need access just like we see in other communities.”

Brydsong also would like issues that lead to violence addressed, such as substance abuse, homelessness and mental health.

“It’s been an emergency, and we have to address (gun violence) the same (as) we did COVID,” said Byrdsong.

The mayor did not go into detail about the proposed solutions, but did confirm that he is ready to continue the work.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all; it’s happening everywhere,” said Gainey.

The Community Empowerment Association is hosting a public meeting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, April 2, to address the violence and hear from residents.

On Friday, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert also released the following statement:

“I have been profoundly troubled by the recent spate of violent crimes in the City. In a matter of five days, there have been three shootings that have taken the lives of three young people, aggravated assaults, multiple shots fired, and now, two children, two young boys, have suffered critical stabbing injuries.

While the number of violent crimes has been rising around the United States since 2020 and the onset of the pandemic, this is an oversimplified explanation. This is unacceptable in Pittsburgh. This is not reflective of the city we know and love. People are clearly hurting.

As the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, we strive daily to work with all of our communities to build a safer, more equitable city for everyone. Our officers will investigate all crimes, but we are also there to help, listen, and connect people with valuable social services before a crisis occurs. We urge citizens to utilize Pittsburgh Police as a resource. We are here to help.

We need to do this together. We need to look out for one another and take care of one another. Only then will we begin to heal the deep trauma that is at the root of violence.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stevens
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Gun Violence#Channel 11 News
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Father of man accused of attacking homeless in DC and NYC says he’s ‘crushed’ about arrest

The father of the man arrested for the shooting of multiple homeless men in Washington DC and New York says he is ‘crushed’ at the allegations facing his son.Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody in Washington DC on Tuesday and his father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Daily Beast that he was stunned at the violence that had unfolded.“This has all come as a surprise. I never thought he would be violent. He was always mild-mannered,”said Mr Brevard Jr, who lives in Las Vegas.Mr Brevard III was unarmed when he was apprehended in the nation’s capital and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy