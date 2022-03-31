ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls erupt for N.J. mayor’s resignation, state takeover after racist recordings aired

By Riley Yates
 2 days ago
When Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp listened Wednesday to the recordings of a man...

Guy Montag
2d ago

I was at a bar/restaurant there back in my 20s (I'm almost 50 now) when the Clark police rolled up and got out with guns drawn. The staff had to deescalate the situation because all I'd done is step out for a smoke. I'd been buying drinks for everyone in the bar for an hour and I wasn't causing trouble. I was just "black" in a sundown town. The staff escorted me back to my friend's house a block away to make sure I didn't get harassed or killed on my way back.

???crazy
2d ago

This does not surprise me at all I am an African American I stay away from that town I got pulled over by two detectives leaving Clark on the parkway I got asked who car was I driving how can I afford this car and the plate cover that says the dealership information talking about it was all cracked up which was a lie then I got followed through the twin weeks later so Clark is definitely not for brown skinned people

Really?
2d ago

And go to an area predominantly black orHispanic. If your neither one of those it happens to you also. Racist people on the world will never change especially when only 1 race constantly feels they are owed something from others from a time period they weren’t even alive for!

