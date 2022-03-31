City Park Jazz announces the 2022 Summer Concert Series

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. JAZZ CONCERT SERIES: Tanya Boutte and friends will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church, 1313 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, as part of the church's Down in Treme jazz concert series. Tickets are $10 at EventBrite.com. The Thursday evening series will also include the Jackson Square All-Stars on April 7; Gina Forsyth, April 28; YAT Quartet and Anna’s Place Children’s Choir, May 5; YAT Quartet and Jesse Reeks, May 12; YAT Quartet and Andre Bohren, May 19; and YAT Quartet and Darryl Durham, May 26.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO