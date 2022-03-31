ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner as Contributor to Provide Insight and Inspiration

By Jake
 2 days ago
According to reports, Fox News has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor and commentator. The Olympic gold medalist is reportedly, "humbled by this unique opportunity".

Reports say that Jenner is expected to make her debut appearance with the Fox News Channel on Sean Hannity's show. The network has reportedly said that Jenner will provide analysis and commentary for their various programs and platforms.

Jenner reportedly won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics. She also took a run at the Governor's seat in California last year, per reports.

A reported statement from Jenner says that she was, "humbled by this unique opportunity" to speak to the Fox News audience.

See the full report on the hire via WAFB Channel 9 on Facebook below.

