ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

What can be done about housing affordability? Collin County Association of Realtors President has some solutions

mckinneyonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs residential real estate prices continue to increase every month and more and more homes are sold way over asking price, is homeownership starting to fade away for those who can't compete with these higher prices?. Housing affordability — or housing balance as some refer to it — isn't...

www.mckinneyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
Collin County, TX
Business
Collin County, TX
Government
Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
Money

4 Reasons Higher Mortgage Rates Are Actually Good for Homebuyers

After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Affordable Housing#Housing Sales#Housing Prices
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

As it became clear how terrible the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would be on Americans and their day-to-day lives, the Census Bureau created The Household Pulse Survey to measure the extent of the damage to U.S. residents. The questionnaire first went into the field on April 23 and has continued to be one tool […]
HOUSE RENT
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

The Crisis In Housing, Part 1: A Lopsided Market

A four-part Benzinga special report on the U.S. housing market. The Japanese novelist Kobo Abe once wrote, “There is always order in the distant view. No matter how strange the happening, it can never project from the frame, from the order which this distant view possesses.”. For the past...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Rent Increases by Nearly 20% Across the US: What Renters Need to Know

Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
HOUSE RENT
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

County needs to address affordable housing

I would like to address the fact that Citrus County has a serious housing shortage for people in a lower tax bracket. My best friend is a single mother with two children. She works full-time to support her family. She was recently given 30 days to vacate her home in Beverly Hills because the owner is selling the property, which is completely within his right.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy