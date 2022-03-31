ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.

Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.

The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.

Investigators found no evidence of a road-rage shooting at the location the mother specified. But they did find a handgun in the glove compartment of Washington’s vehicle, which had no child restraints, the affidavit said.

In a follow-up interview, Washington told police that her children were climbing back and forth from the back seat to the front when she heard two gunshots and found her son wounded, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had powder burns around his wound. That indicated that he had been shot at very close range and ruled out a road-rage shooting, the affidavit stated.

Washington could be sentenced to up to two years in state jail if convicted. She was in Dallas County Jail Thursday with a bond set at $25,000. Court records list no attorney for her.

Michelle Caliver
1d ago

2 yrs isn't nothing for a child life is loss . She is a unfit mother I hope she doesn't get her children back RIP sweet angle

Reply(6)
41
Thylia
1d ago

So, a 2 year sentence is all she got for a child’s life who could have lived 90+ years, been someone great, graduated, got married and had a family and who would have been smart enough to know to lock up all guns also be a better parent than what he had.

Reply(2)
13
Nancy Ashmore
1d ago

2 years for being a neglectful mother!! I hope her kids are taken away & given to someone who cares

Reply(2)
41
