Pau Gasol Exploring Return to NBA in Off-Court Position

Before signing a massive deal with the Clippers and hitting clutch shots for the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard and his legend of the Klaw was bred in San Antonio. Under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich and learning from all-time legends such as Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard molded himself into the one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history by the age of 30. As the marquee athlete in the New Balance Hoops roster, Kawhi is also enjoying that rare distinction of signature athlete, and this upcoming colorway of the KAWHI 2 ostensibly recalls his earliest years in the league.
