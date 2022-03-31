ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pau Gasol Exploring Return to NBA in Off-Court Position

Yardbarker
 18 hours ago

Pau Gasol might returning to the NBA world, but it's unfortunately not with the Lakers. Gasol, who was a key piece of two Lakers title teams, is thinking about accepting a more...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Lakers will discuss trading Anthony Davis, claims ESPN’s Brian Windhorst

The Los Angeles Lakers have underachieved beyond their fan’s wildest nightmares this season, as a team that was pegged as a preseason title contender is barely good enough to clinch a berth in the play-in tournament. As such, the Lakers may need to consider drastic changes if things don’t improve down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs- if they make it that far. What kind of changes? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst claims that an Anthony Davis trade could be among the options, as reported by Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Jj Redick
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Explores LA Giving Russell Westbrook the Luol Deng Treatment

This isn't the first time in recent memory where the Lakers have had instant buyer's remorse on a high priced NBA veteran. Back in 2016, then general manager Mitch Kupchak signed Luol Deng to a four-year, $72M deal. The deal was a disaster. Deng's best basketball was behind him, the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Pau Gasol 'exploring a potential role' with Warriors

One Los Angeles Lakers great could be pulling a Jerry West and defecting from the Lakers to the Golden State Warriors. Retired two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol guested recently on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast and revealed that he has been having conversations with the Warriors about a potential job.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Off Court#The Golden State Warriors#Hooprumors Com#La
sneakernews.com

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance KAWHI 2 Revisits Spurs Colors

Before signing a massive deal with the Clippers and hitting clutch shots for the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard and his legend of the Klaw was bred in San Antonio. Under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich and learning from all-time legends such as Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard molded himself into the one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history by the age of 30. As the marquee athlete in the New Balance Hoops roster, Kawhi is also enjoying that rare distinction of signature athlete, and this upcoming colorway of the KAWHI 2 ostensibly recalls his earliest years in the league.
NBA
ABC4

Utah Jazz snap 5 game losing streak beat Lakers, 122-109

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After the turmoil that was the collapse against the Clippers on Tuesday, this was exactly the game the Jazz needed. Utah led wire-to-wire, the fourth game of the season in which it never trailed. Los Angeles, got close a couple of times in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Report: Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash among 5 to HOF

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, The Athletic reported Thursday. Ginobili will be joined in the Class of 2022 by five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, two-time WNBA MVP Swin Cash, longtime NBA coach George Karl and collegiate coach Bob Huggins. The class will be enshrined Sept. 9-10 in Springfield, Mass.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Grizzlies owner Robert Pera signaling intent to spend big

The Grizzlies exist in a blissful state. They’re one of the NBA’s best teams with the league’s second-lowest payroll (ahead of only the tanking Thunder). Memphis has drafted well and ascended quickly with several key contributors still on their relatively cheap rookie-scale contracts. The future could be...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To A Picture Of LeBron James And Anthony Davis Laughing During The Lakers' Loss To The Mavericks: “They Don’t Care Too Much.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are truly in dire straits. Last night, in what was yet another must-win game for them, the Lakers lost in a blowout to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the game, but the superstar duo was in attendance to watch their team play. But one picture has come out since the game ended that does not show either star in a good light.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Almost Traded For Jaylen Brown When Celtics Struggled This Season

If the Miami Heat are dangerous right now, they could have taken their game to the next level if a blockbuster move took place before the trade deadline. Obviously, that never happened, and the Heat still managed to stay atop the Eastern Conference, surpassing impressive squads like the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy