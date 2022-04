DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Registration is open for spring, May, summer and fall classes at Delgado Community College. Registration is open until April 1 for the four-week spring session, which will be April 4-27. The May session will be May 14-31. The summer session will be June 1-July 28. There will be four, eight, and 16-week classes during the fall semester. For details and registration events March 21-25, visit www.dcc.edu/future-students.

