Guilderland Public Library news: More Computer Coaching

G ood news: we’ve added a second day and time for our popular 1:1 computer coaching sessions to meet demand! In addition to Monday night virtual sessions at 6:30 p.m., Coach Robin will meet with you in-person at the library Fridays at 11 a.m. to cover tips and tricks on your Apple device, or walk you through the Learning Express tool on our website to craft a winning resume. Reserve your customized session on the Events tab of our website.

Night Owls Online

How do we hold on to hope? That’s the central question posed by Dr. Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams in their timely bestseller, “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times.” Pick up a copy of this book at the library’s Information desk, or arrange for curbside pick up in our lobby by calling 518-456-2400, ext. 3 or emailing ask.librarian@guilderlandlibrary.org. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to the discussion on Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome!

Board Candidates

Looking to weigh in on library decisions? We’re looking for you! The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees currently has four open seats for 2022: two five-year terms; and two one-year terms. Eligible candidates must be U.S. citizens, Guilderland Central School District residents, and at least 18 years of age. Completed paperwork is due by Monday, April 18 for the GPL board candidate and budget vote on Tuesday, May 17. For more information, please request an information packet at our circulation desk, or go to: https://bit.ly/GPL2022BoardCandidates.

Tax Forms

and Printing

If you’re looking for tax forms, we’ve got them! Stop in our lobby to pick up whatever you need – state, local, or both. The deadline to file your 2021 tax return is Monday, April 18. If you request an extension, you’ll have until Monday, Oct. 17 to file. We can also print virtually any document or web page for you. The daily limit is 30 black and white pages, and 15 color pages; double- or single-sided. Print jobs must be picked up within 72 hours. Please see https://guilderlandlibrary.org/print-from-anywhere/ for more details.

GCSD Art Exhibit

We’re thrilled to welcome back full-fledged exhibits at Guilderland Public Library for the first time in two years! Resuming tradition, our Helderberg Room and display cases will be adorned with artwork created by Guilderland Central School District elementary students during April, and high school students during May. Interested in staging an exhibit at GPL? Please contact pio@guilderlandlibrary.org, or 518-456-2400, ext. 112.

Guilderland

Yearbooks

We're asking Guilderland High School alumni to consider donating yearbooks missing from our local history archives

— Luanne Nicholson

our adult reference desk.

More Borrowing Options

Thanks to a reciprocal agreement between our local Upper Hudson Library System (UHLS) and the Mid-Hudson Library System (MHLS), more eBook, eMagazine and audiobook borrowing options are available through the OverDrive website and Libby app. Both systems allow up to 10 checkouts per month, so users can now borrow as many as 20 items per month. UHLS users will be able to renew MHLS materials, provided no one else is waiting for them. We hope to see many library users taking advantage of this exciting new partnership that can double your lending options.

General Information

Overdue fines have been eliminated at GPL. For lost items, patrons will be billed for the replacement cost. Curbside pick up in our lobby is available with 24-hours notice by calling 518.456.2400 ext. 2. Public computers for adults and children are available, and study rooms are partially open. Masks are recommended, but not required. Policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Contact us at 518.456.2400 or ask.librarian@guilderlandlibrary.org.

Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

