Second COVID-19 booster shot now available free at health clinics

Booster available for those age 50+ or age 12+ with immune compromising conditions

– Second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are now available free of charge at public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo for all people ages 50 and older and those 12 and older with certain immune compromising conditions. Some local pharmacies and health care providers may also offer second boosters for these groups.

“This second booster is meant to protect our most vulnerable community members as the highly transmissible BA.2 strain spreads across the country,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Getting vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID19, especially from the most serious illness and risk of death.”

CDC data shows two vaccine doses plus a booster provide protection against severe illness and death, though protection may wane over time, especially among older individuals. A second booster can strengthen waning protection for those who are most at risk. Booster doses prompt the body to build more antibodies, creating more robust protection against the virus.

Second boosters have been formally authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

All vaccine doses are available free of charge at public health clinics. Appointments are strongly recommended and will be scheduled as capacity allows across all clinics.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a public health clinic, call (805) 781-5500. The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also hosts mobile vaccine clinics throughout the community. Visit slopublichealth.org/vaccine for more information and to find other vaccine providers near you.

For SLO County COVID-19 updates, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.