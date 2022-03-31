ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Second COVID-19 booster shot now available free at health clinics

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGsVo_0evmVc5N00

Booster available for those age 50+ or age 12+ with immune compromising conditions

– Second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are now available free of charge at public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo for all people ages 50 and older and those 12 and older with certain immune compromising conditions. Some local pharmacies and health care providers may also offer second boosters for these groups.

“This second booster is meant to protect our most vulnerable community members as the highly transmissible BA.2 strain spreads across the country,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Getting vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID19, especially from the most serious illness and risk of death.”

CDC data shows two vaccine doses plus a booster provide protection against severe illness and death, though protection may wane over time, especially among older individuals. A second booster can strengthen waning protection for those who are most at risk. Booster doses prompt the body to build more antibodies, creating more robust protection against the virus.

Second boosters have been formally authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

All vaccine doses are available free of charge at public health clinics. Appointments are strongly recommended and will be scheduled as capacity allows across all clinics.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a public health clinic, call (805) 781-5500. The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also hosts mobile vaccine clinics throughout the community. Visit slopublichealth.org/vaccine for more information and to find other vaccine providers near you.

For SLO County COVID-19 updates, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Grover Beach, CA
Coronavirus
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
City
Grover Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Health
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Health
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Luis Obispo, CA
Coronavirus
Grover Beach, CA
Health
KRON4 News

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19, despite […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Clinics#Booster#County Health#Cdc
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

FDA approves 2nd booster shots for Americans 50 and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has approved a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older. The agency also authorized a second booster for Americans 12 and older who are immune-compromised, such as those who have undergone solid organ transplants. The additional shot can be given at least four months after a first booster for both groups.
HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Moderna requests EUA for a second COVID-19 booster

Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, according to a recent New York Times report. The company requested that the booster be considered for all adults in order to enable the Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pediatrician explains how COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children are being tested

For some parents of young children, the wait for COVID-19 vaccines has been long and agonizing. Throughout 2021, vaccines against COVID-19 emerged as the most effective way to prevent severe forms of the disease. Vaccines are currently recommended for everyone five years and older in the United States but are not yet available for younger age groups. Though more rare in young children, severe disease leading to hospitalization and even death from COVID-19 can occur.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccination of children age 5-11 cut omicron hospitalizations by 68%

Since the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine became available in October for children age 5-11, many parents have been hesitant to have them vaccinated. As of March 16, only 27% had received two vaccine doses, according to CDC data. A national study published March 30 by The New England Journal of Medicine now reports that vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds reduced hospitalizations with COVID-19 by more than two thirds during the omicron surge and protected against severe illness.
KIDS
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospital celebrates ‘Doctors Day’ on Wednesday

– Twin Cities Community Hospital celebrated National Doctors’ Day on Wednesday by paying tribute to physicians for their service, skill, and compassion. Across Tenet Health Central Coast, the theme of “Thank you for Always Being There,” depicts a collective sentiment of deep appreciation for the outstanding group of physicians who care for the community.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Second booster approved as option for additional protection against COVID-19

On March 29 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults over age 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals, including heart transplant patients. While not issuing a direct recommendation, the agencies instead issued emergency authorization for a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to provide additional protection against the coronavirus and its variants for certain people. The American Heart Association continues to align with guidance from the CDC, the nation's pandemic control experts, and supports the use of this fourth shot, as indicated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy